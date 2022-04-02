Defense wins first scrimmage, Cristobal says "There's work to do"





The Miami Hurricanes held their first scrimmage of the Mario Cristobal era today.

There were numerous recruits and even former Canes like Warren Sapp and Duke Johnson came out to watch on.

The scrimmage itself?

Miami didn’t give out statistics, and it was closed to the media. But onlookers told CaneSport that the defense dominated, with a ones vs. twos format to begin and then a ones vs. ones for the latter half of drills.

There were some big plays in the Cane secondary, and the offense struggled to get things going, but did find the end zone a couple of times after methodical drives.

Of note: After one touchdown Mario Cristobal told a referee to throw a flag just to see how the team responded.

“Went down, scored, had the official throw a flag, back them up 14 yards, just to see what the response would be,” Cristobal said. “Is it hands up, `Oh that’s BS!’ or `Let’s find a way!’

“We have to build our mind where it doesn’t matter what the previous play brought. There’s no bad play, circumstance we can’t overcome.”

Cristobal spoke about the QB play afterward, saying of Tyler Van Dyke that “I still think he’s going to be if not the best one of the best in the country. He’s everything that you heard. Incredibly intelligent and diligent young man who understands football, great teammate, a gamer.

“Tremendous ability with his competitiveness. He understands where to put the ball, how to put it there, the importance of knowing protections, who is in, out.”

Of Jake Garcia, Cristobal said, “Jake has come around really well also. We have a great QB room. Jake made some unbelievable plays out here.”

How did the O line and run game perform?

“We ran the ball well today, started off really well with play action,” Cristobal said. “It felt there were some things there we couldn’t get past it, out of our own way. That was upsetting, I have to be honest with you, that set me off, and rightfully so. The enemy is in the other locker room and we should be finding ways to encourage each other, push each other.

“And then we did, got over that hump.”

Cristobal said that regarding fundamentals and the playbook an emphasis is “how to play when it’s hard and we’re tired” and that “we have a lot of work to do.”

Cristobal acknowledged the defense was “physical, won today.”

“They came out with a lot of juice,” he said. “The offense scored a couple of times, but the defense forced a lot of three and outs, brought pressure, created some negative plays in early down and distance and had some instances the offense marched down methodically and scored.

Overall the scorecard showed the defense won.”

As for Cristobal’s overall take after scrimmage No. 1?

“We’re gaining ground, we are,” he said. “We practice at a certain pace, a certain way. Mentality is at the forefront of everything we do. We have to bring that along. When you go to your first scrimmage you have some bad habits show up. The pace we’re going the next play shows up in a hurry. We’re seeing some progress. … There’s progress, but we’re going to put our foot on the gas. We have a lot of work to do.”