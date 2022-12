The fifth-year redshirt junior is leaving the University of Miami football program. The Miami legacy player has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal. In 2022, Al Blades Jr. registered eight solo tackles and a pass breakup.

Blades was a four-star safety coming out of local powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

In his career at Miami, Blades tallied 92 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, and four interceptions.