Third-Year Redshirt Freshman Jalen Harrell is the latest player to declare intentions to leave the Miami football program.

Harrell was a four-star rated cornerback from nearby Champagnat High School in Hialeah, FL. Harrell originally committed to Florida State in the spring of 2019 and flipped to Miami during the football season almost exactly three years go to date.

He totaled four total tackles in his collegiate career as a Miami Hurricane and played zero snaps this season.