Daryl Porter Jr. and Davonte Brown will likely be replacements at CB1 and CB2.

With Stevenson and DJ Ivey moving on to pro football, Miami has to replace the two veterans that can fill the void.

Although the Hurricanes received a 90.7 coverage rating from Pro Football Focus, too many times the Hurricanes would give up 50-plus yard touchdown passes to its opponents. The Hurricanes allowed ten plays of at least 50 yards on the season, which ranks No. 124 overall in the country.

Former Miami defensive back Tyrique Stevenson is projected to be Miami's highest draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the position group left much to be desired on the football field last season.

"If they did it, we can do it do too," Porter Jr. said. "It's not much of a big difference. We're all competing, playing for the starting job."

In three seasons at West Virginia, Porter Jr. recorded 44.8, 71, and 61.7 grades.

In three seasons at UCF, Brown recorded PFF coverage grades of 63.2, 84, and 63.6 grades.

New defensive back Lance Guidry, a former defensive back himself, will provide some hope that he can improve the cornerback play that gave up huge chunk plays last season.

"He has a lot of scheme that is very different from last year," Porter said. "I feel like I'm playing faster in this defense and I feel like it's going to go very well."

Former Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele would infer that experience would be the reason for the big plays given up in 2022. Both Porter and Brown will go into their fourth season as college football players.

The former high school teammates at American Heritage Plantation already developed chemistry on the football field. Projected starting safety James Williams also played his high school ball at Heritage.

"I am just blessed with someone I played with back in the day at Heritage," Porter said. "The chemistry's going to be there. James Williams, Davonte Brown, so I feel like we are going to be tighter together this year."

"Me and Daryl we've been tight even though we went off to separate schools after high school. Always stayed in contact," Brown said. "Being able to play with him again, it brings back those high school memories at Heritage. Also playing with James [Williams] too."

Behind Brown and Porter Jr. will likely be Chris Graves, who was mentioned by Coach Mario Cristobal as one of the standouts. Te'Cory Couch, now a veteran of the group is projected to be the nickel cornerback. Couch has played for collegiate seasons averaging a 58.8 grade in coverage.

"He's playing very well," Porter said of Graves. "He's very athletic, explosive, he's learning the defense well. I think he's going to be a great player for us."

Overall, Miami allowed 26.8 points per game in 2022, which ranked 68th nationally and tenth in the ACC. If Miami wants any chance at improving its overall 5-7 record the new defensive back has to play better than the previous year, which will be a very tall task will new players adapting to a new scheme.

"Out of this cornerback group, you're going to get relentless corners that's going to be physical, that's going to come to play, and make plays, Brown said. "We are going to leave everything out on the field."