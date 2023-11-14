The Broyles Award announced its nominees for the best assistant coach on Tuesday. Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry made the list along with 56 other selections.

Miami ranks in the top 20 in the nation in many defensive statistical categories - total defense (19th), team tackles for loss (10th), sacks (7th), 4th down conversions (4th), first down defense (17th), and rushing defense (6th).

Guidry is in his first season as defensive coordinator at Miami.

The Award Ceremony and Luncheon will be held on Tuesday, December 5th.

The Broyles Award proudly hosts its annual downtown Little Rock, Arkansas event. Finalists and guests will be invited to the historic Capital Hotel, founded in 1876, and the award ceremony will be held at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The 28th Annual Broyles Award Ceremony is a two-day event celebrating excellence in assistant coaching, beginning with the arrival of coaches on Monday and ending with the winner's announcement during Tuesday’s luncheon. These two days allow connecting with nominees, past winners, and honored guests.

The Broyles Award is a proud National College Football Awards Association member. The NCFAA was founded in 1997 as a coalition of major collegiate football awards. The purpose of the NCFAA is to protect, preserve, and enhance the integrity, influence, and prestige of college football’s various awards.