Sunday evening, Miami's defensive coordinator position became available with the departure of Kevin Steele taking the same job at Alabama. There are plenty of options to replace Steele. Here are the candidates who make the most sense.

Charlie Strong

Miami's current linebackers coach seems like the easy replacement for Miami. He has a wealth of experience as head coach at several college football programs (Louisville, Texas, USF) and served as a defensive coordinator for Florida for seven years and helped the Gators win a pair of national championships. Strong has shown he can still recruit at a high level bringing an impressive linebacking haul for the 2023 class and the current players are already familiar with him so it would be a seamless transition.

Charlie Partridge

Partridge is the current assistant head coach and defensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Panthers. He's been at Pitt for the last six years helped develop South Florida talent Calijah Kancey into a potential first-round draft pick for the 2023 NFL draft. Partridge was rumored to be the heir-apparent for Steele long before he made his announcement. He's a South Florida native that had a head coaching stint with FAU. He went 9-27 in three seasons as the Owls head coach.

Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech decided to move off from Collins mid-season in 2022 so the experienced defensive coordinator could be chomping at the bit to not only get back in the fold but get back at his former employers. Collins has experience recruiting the state of Florida as he was the DC for the Gators under Jim McElwain. Florida ranked 6th in total defense in 2016 and 11th in 2015. He coached one season under Cristobal at FIU in 2010.

Travaris Robinson

This would be a return home for Robinson, who not only coached at Miami but also is from South Florida, playing at Miami Coral Park in high school where he was an All-State athlete. Nick Saban was able to poach him just a few weeks after the announcement of Mario Cristobal being named the head coach at Miami. Robinson has Power Five defensive coordinator experience from his time at South Carolina and he is also one of the top recruiters in all of college football. Only rave reviews were said of Robinson in his one year at Miami and he would be a welcomed sight for many of the coaches and players alike.

Jim Leonhard

The connection is not there like with some of the other candidates but Leonhard was one of the young stars of the coaching profession not that long ago. He was getting paid $1.5 million per year at his alma mater Wisconsin up until the staff was relieved of its duties at the end of this season. Back in 2017, he was a top-five finalist for the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in the country. During his time as defensive coordinator, he had his defense ranked inside the top 11 or better in five of the six seasons he held the position.

Kevin Patrick

