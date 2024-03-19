Defensive Lineman Harrison-Hunte, Alston, Clark and Cook talk post practice
Defensive linemen Jared Harrison-Hunte, Elijah Alston, CJ Clark, and Marley Cook were available for the media.
Harrison-Hunte, now 295 pounds, is entering his final year as a college football player and wants to showcase his best to NFL scouts. He comments on transfers Clark, Cook (0:57), and Alston (4:27).
He describes when Cook squatted 705 pounds in the weight room (1:28) and explains how Akheem Mesidor's return will impact the team (3:20).
He described Rueben Bain as "one of the best freshmen he's ever seen (3:58)."
Marshall transfer Alston talks about reconnecting with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry at Miami (0:05) and talks of the reasons why he landed in Coral Gables (1:07).
He described offensive lineman Jalen Rivers as his "iron vs. iron" (1:41) and shares his thoughts on being coached by defensive line coach Jason Taylor (1:53).
Lastly, he shares his thoughts on Miami quarterbacks Cam Ward and Reese Poffenbarger (2:50).
NC State transfer Clark starts by talking about his transition to Miami.
He also shares his thoughts on Miami's offensive line during the Wolfpack's game against the Hurricanes last season (0:35). He shares his thoughts on battling new Miami center Zach Carpenter (1:35)
Cook starts by sharing his thoughts about squatting 705 pounds, a Miami weight room record. He squatted the same amount in high school.
Cook, who weighs 305 pounds, explains why he came to Miami (1:37) and shares his thoughts on playing against Miami in 2022 (2:43) and his playing style (3:51).
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook