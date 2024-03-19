Advertisement
Defensive Lineman Harrison-Hunte, Alston, Clark and Cook talk post practice

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Defensive linemen Jared Harrison-Hunte, Elijah Alston, CJ Clark, and Marley Cook were available for the media.


Harrison-Hunte, now 295 pounds, is entering his final year as a college football player and wants to showcase his best to NFL scouts. He comments on transfers Clark, Cook (0:57), and Alston (4:27).

He describes when Cook squatted 705 pounds in the weight room (1:28) and explains how Akheem Mesidor's return will impact the team (3:20).

He described Rueben Bain as "one of the best freshmen he's ever seen (3:58)."

Marshall transfer Alston talks about reconnecting with defensive coordinator Lance Guidry at Miami (0:05) and talks of the reasons why he landed in Coral Gables (1:07).

He described offensive lineman Jalen Rivers as his "iron vs. iron" (1:41) and shares his thoughts on being coached by defensive line coach Jason Taylor (1:53).

Lastly, he shares his thoughts on Miami quarterbacks Cam Ward and Reese Poffenbarger (2:50).

NC State transfer Clark starts by talking about his transition to Miami.

He also shares his thoughts on Miami's offensive line during the Wolfpack's game against the Hurricanes last season (0:35). He shares his thoughts on battling new Miami center Zach Carpenter (1:35)

Cook starts by sharing his thoughts about squatting 705 pounds, a Miami weight room record. He squatted the same amount in high school.

Cook, who weighs 305 pounds, explains why he came to Miami (1:37) and shares his thoughts on playing against Miami in 2022 (2:43) and his playing style (3:51).

