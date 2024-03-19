Defensive linemen Jared Harrison-Hunte, Elijah Alston, CJ Clark, and Marley Cook were available for the media.





Harrison-Hunte, now 295 pounds, is entering his final year as a college football player and wants to showcase his best to NFL scouts. He comments on transfers Clark, Cook (0:57), and Alston (4:27).

He describes when Cook squatted 705 pounds in the weight room (1:28) and explains how Akheem Mesidor's return will impact the team (3:20).

He described Rueben Bain as "one of the best freshmen he's ever seen (3:58)."