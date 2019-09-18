Defensive standout has offer, UM in top 2
Mt. Dora (Fla.) Christian Academy Class of 2021 LB/S KJ Ellis lists early offers from Miami, Florida, West Virginia, UCF and Eastern Carolina.The Hurricanes were his first offer.Ellis has talked wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news