CaneSport.com

Demetrius Jackson healthy, ready for role at end and tackle
Senior DL Demetrius Jackson is back off knee surgery and ready to help the team in whatever capacity needed.
That includes working at both end and tackle.
“I know I’m playing inside in some different packages,” Jackson said. “Whatever the coaches need me at, because I can do it. Most of my success last year came playing inside, so I can play it. I’m a strong boy, I can play it.”
* Of being back in action full go off injury, Jackson said, “It’s been a span of 10 months since the last time I played ball. It just felt good to be back out here, a blessing to be back out here.”
He says physically that “I feel great, in my best shape I’ve been since I’ve been here.”
* Jackson currently weighs 263 pounds, down from his pre-injury weight of 270. He says depending how he feels he could still put on some weight before the season.
* Which young linemen have impressed Jackson so far?
“I like Jordan Miller and Nesta (Silvera),” Jackson said. “Jordan, he started off a little slow coming out of high school but now he’s shed the pounds and is looking real good, man. Nesta, both of them are catching onto the speed. So they’re looking real good.”
* With a scrimmage slated for Saturday night, Jackson said, “I know the first scrimmage is not going to be perfect. But we have to go out there and make strides. … We aren’t trying to prove anything to the coaches, we have to prove it to the guys to the left and right of us. That’s what we have to do to get better.”