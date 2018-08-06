CaneSport.com

Senior DL Demetrius Jackson is back off knee surgery and ready to help the team in whatever capacity needed.

That includes working at both end and tackle.

“I know I’m playing inside in some different packages,” Jackson said. “Whatever the coaches need me at, because I can do it. Most of my success last year came playing inside, so I can play it. I’m a strong boy, I can play it.”

* Of being back in action full go off injury, Jackson said, “It’s been a span of 10 months since the last time I played ball. It just felt good to be back out here, a blessing to be back out here.”