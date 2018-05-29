CaneSport.com

DE Demetrius Jackson said Tuesday at a Cane community outreach event that he “feels great.”

Jackson, who underwent surgery for an LCL tear midway through last season, says he was cleared to practice this spring but was held out of contact work as a precaution.

“I feel stronger, things are going good - I’m down to about 262 right now,” he said. “I’m feeling great, feeling strong, feeling confident.”

Jackson had 7.5 tackles for losses and 3.5 sacks before the injury last season.

“It felt good to get that clearance - I wanted to do more things during the spring but had to listen to the coaches and look at the bigger picture,” Jackson said. “We weren’t going to win a championship in April, May. We’re going to win it in December, January.”

Jackson made it clear his expectation for this team: “come December I’m very confident we’ll be seeing Clemson again,” he said.

“My expectation hasn’t changed - last year my goal was to win the ACC championship and we have to take it one step at a time, then get to the playoff,” Jackson said.