Mario Cristobal brought a significant emphasis on offensive line play from Oregon to Miami. The Miami head coach brought along Alex Mirabal from Eugene, and with Cristobal’s time at Miami as an offensive lineman, the position group was in for a complete makeover.

It started out great for the first three games with the Hurricanes dominating in the trenches averaging 218 yards rushing per game and allowing just four sacks. The offensive line has struggled as of late and it is due to significant injuries to the position group, and the lack of quality depth.

The projected starting offensive line of Jakai Clark, John Campbell, Zion Nelson, Jalen Rivers, and DJ Scaife has never started together this season. Nelson, a projected preseason first-round NFL Draft pick is still battling a knee injury and has not seen any playing time since the Texas A&M game where he notched 41 snaps.

Three offensive linemen have started every game (Campbell, Rivers, and Scaife), but the Hurricanes have lacked the consistency to help the offense produce points. The inexperienced Logan Sagapolu, Laurance Seymore, and Jonathan Denis were all forced into the lineup due to injuries as Miami is averaging 29.3 points per game (8th in the ACC).

Justice Olawaseun was injured in the North Carolina game and Coach Cristobal mentioned that his injury is significant.

“Justice injured himself pretty good,” said Cristobal in Wednesday’s Zoom Press Conference. “We don’t expect him back for a while.”

Denis started at center against Virginia Tech and Duke as Clark was also injured in the UNC game. Clark's injury in that game and his absence in the first half against Duke resulted in plenty of miscommunication.

“We tried to pick up the blitz and things didn’t work out well,” said Rivers. “We learned from that and we moved forward. Communication as a center overall is critical for the O-Line, the QB, and the offense, in general, we just got to be on the same page and they are both critical people in our program and we need them as leaders.”

Clark is the natural leader of the group at center and that lack of leadership with the O-Line allowed starting Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to be knocked out of the game.

“He is an extremely valuable member of this offensive line and this team,” said Cristobal of Clark. “He’s had a great week and is now fully healthy. We expect to have excellent play from him this Saturday.”

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis was asked about the miscommunication up front that ultimately led to Van Dyke’s injury.

“First and foremost it was a very complicated pressure that our guys saw in that situation,” said Gattis in Monday’s press conference. “Five interior players walked up to the line of scrimmage and two overhangs weakened. Typically when you see types of pressures you see a four-man overload to a strength or weak side. Actually this case they brought five. Right or wrong or not I think they were a little bit confused on their end. It worked out on their part because when you watch the play there were multiple people uncovered, the sack just happened too fast. It was one of those deals we walked back through and made sure we corrected that from a communication standpoint up front.”

Rivers also talked about the miscommunication and promises to right their wrongs moving forward.