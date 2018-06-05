Diamond in rough prospect gets Paradise invite, chance at offer
Homestead (Fla.) High School TE Rahmod Smith was a standout at Saturday’s Mark Richt camp - he had five touchdown catches and another one-handed grab that drew shouts from onlookers.At one point mi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news