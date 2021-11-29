Diaz, 5 other UM coaches visit Nyjalik Kelly, tough subject broached
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High School DE Nyjalik Kelly is a huge priority for the Miami Hurricanes … and several other major programs … with recruiting heading into the final stretch.And the Ca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news