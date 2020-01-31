News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 09:07:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Diaz assesses State of the U during visit with Cardinal Gibbons coaches

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Fort Lauderdale (FL) Cardinal Gibbons High School got a visit yesterday from coaches Manny Diaz and Eric Hickson.And Cardinal Gibbons coach Matt DuBuc says it was in essence a state of the U-nion f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}