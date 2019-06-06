News More News
Diaz gets "surprise" PK commit: "I committed to my dream school"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor

Miami's found it's "air" apparent for kicker Bubba Baxa.When Baxa is in his senior year, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School kicker Andres Borregales will be a true freshman.Borregales, ...

