Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 11:28:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Diaz gives out personal offer to local WR

K51lsxdz8imnrzj0gzfx
Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Carol City Class of 2020 WR Thaiu Jones-Bell picked up a Miami scholarship offer today.It was his 12th offer.“I was surprised when I got it,” Jones-Bell said. “Coach (Manny) Diaz called me to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}