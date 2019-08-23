Diaz in uncharted waters as UM first-time head coach
In the 92 seasons of football at the University of Miami, the Hurricanes have won 14 times and lost 8 in the opening game under a new head coach.In the modern era, beginning with 1970, there have b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news