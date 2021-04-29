 CaneSport - Diaz, King, Blake James express displeasure at potential change to NIL law
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 13:02:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Diaz, King, Blake James express displeasure at potential change to NIL law

CaneSport.com
Staff

Manny Diaz is not happy.

And, we can safely assume, neither are Miami Hurricanes players including D'Eriq King (see his tweet below).

It's the latter and his teammates that seemed set to start earning some money off the name, image and likeness law in Florida starting in July. Heck, it might have even been a factor for some of the players that opted to return to UM for another year instead of trying out pro options.

But now the NIL bill, as it is referred to, could be delayed by a year after the state legislature changed the effective date from July 1 of this year to July 1, 2022. That change was part of a larger charter school bill, and if governor Ron DeSantis signs it, that's the law.

So, as you can see from Diaz's tweets today, the hope from a UM perspective is it will be vetoed by DeSantis.

DeSantis has been a proponent of the name, image and likeness argument from college athletes, so it'll be interesting to see how he deals with this.

But this much is certain: If he signs the bill the way it is, that would put UM and other Florida schools behind other states that have passed or will pass laws allowing it. Those that have passed it already with it set to take effect in July are Mississippi, New Mexico and Alabama. The other three awaiting the governor's signature are Georgia, Maryland and South Carolina. Meanwhile Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska and New Jersey already passed laws related to NIL that take effect in 2022.

The NCAA is also in the midst of releasing its own NIL legislation which would give rules to all programs. However, that isn't expected until this summer at the earliest.

{{ article.author_name }}