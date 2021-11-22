Diaz on cusp of earning another season unless new AD decides differently

The emergence of Tyler Van Dyke combined with the unquestioned effort of Miami’s players the second half of the season is close to landing Manny Diaz another year as Miami’s football coach.

The final decisions on the future of Miami football are expected to be made by the Hurricanes' new athletic director when that person is named, sources told CaneSport.

The Hurricanes have begun a national athletic director search orchestrated by the search firm, Turnkey ZRG. There is no current timeline on the search.

The new AD might still decide he wants a different coach immediately, but that is not likely or expected at the moment.

What is becoming clear is that change will not be dictated by Miami's Administration or Board of Trustees.

A hasty firing of Diaz after Miami's season finale against Duke, once under consideration, will be shelved right now because of the way the Hurricanes have competed since their 2-4 start and the hope inspired by Van Dyke's incredible development over the past two months.

Miami is a heavy favorite to defeat the Blue Devils Saturday and finish 7-5 on the season. That would follow 6-7 and 8-3 seasons in Diaz' first two years as a head coach.

It is assumed that Miami's new AD will evaluate the program once he arrives on campus, and probably through next season, then will make a decision on a potential coaching change in the future if that is necessary.

Miami is committed to reform the way it does business, injecting a ballpark $25 million into athletics, but clearly is in no hurry to spend almost $15 million of it on buyouts for Diaz and a new coach.

That price tag will go down substantially a year from now if a coaching change is deemed necessary. Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal, a top assumed target, currently has a $9 million buyout that will be $6 million next year. Lane Kiffin, who has been almost campaigning behind the scenes for a look by Miami, also has a large buyout and is under consideration at Florida, assuring a high price tag.

The news of a likely Diaz return has apparently filtered to Diaz himself as he has been expressing optimism that he will be back.

After Saturday's game, all efforts will turn to trying to reinvigorate a recruiting effort that has been languishing for weeks.

This is an evolving story which will be updated as new details become available.