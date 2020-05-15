News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-15 13:14:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Diaz: 6 weeks enough to prepare, recruiting impact of shutdown & more

CaneSport.com
Staff

Coach Manny Diaz went in depth on a number of topics Friday afternoon, including how long he thinks it would take his team to get ready to play once UM returns to school off the coronavirus outbrea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}