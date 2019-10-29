News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 06:12:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Diaz on Tuesday: We've been committed to Jarren; evaluation ongoing

CaneSport.com
Staff

Coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts on several topics Tuesday morning on 560 AM, including the QB situation“I have a plan, pretty clear idea on how this is going to shake down,” Diaz said. “We’ll ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}