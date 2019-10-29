Diaz on Tuesday: We've been committed to Jarren; evaluation ongoing
Coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts on several topics Tuesday morning on 560 AM, including the QB situation“I have a plan, pretty clear idea on how this is going to shake down,” Diaz said. “We’ll ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news