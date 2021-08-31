Diaz on Tuesday morning: Breaking down players, talking 'Bama
On Tuesday morning coach Manny Diaz reiterated that LT Zion Nelson will be ready to go against Alabama.He’d missed two weeks of drills, returning last week."Absolutely, he has been back with us pra...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news