Diaz on Wed.: Brevin Jordan still limited, Jarrid Williams getting reps
After Wednesday’s practice coach Manny Diaz was asked the status of TE Brevin Jordan. Jordan leads the Canes with 243 yards and three TDs and missed last weekend’s game with a shoulder injury.“Brev...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news