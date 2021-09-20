Diaz says Jalen Rivers' MRI "show he has something," time out TBD

The Miami Hurricanes didn’t get encouraging news on the injury front with OG Jalen Rivers.

Coach Manny Diaz said Monday morning on 560 AM that Rivers’ MRI “show he has something.”

Diaz said the team won’t know until tomorrow “the initial length of time” he might be out.

But without Rivers, who Diaz said has been the team’s best linemen this season, it’s likely that Navaughn Donaldson will start in his spot - it was Donaldson who came in for Rivers on Saturday.

Donaldson, of course, had lost his right guard starting spot to Justice Oluwaseun last week. And the line’s had major issues, with Diaz calling into question the unit’s physicality.

“We have to play the five guys who show the most physicality,” Diaz said.

Rivers was in his first year starting for the Canes.

