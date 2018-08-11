CaneSport.com

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz told Joe Zagacki in a Friday interview that, heading into the first fall scrimmage on Saturday night, he wants to see “how do guys perform when they go in the stadium? The game speeds up a little bit, we’re playing at night, really the same time as our game kicks off in Dallas, trying to recreate that game day atmosphere as much as possible. We don’t get to play a preseason game, so this is really our best chance to get in the stadium, try to create that game day environment and see who has good technique out here at Greentree, do they lose it in the stadium? Because if they lose it in an empty stadium on Saturday they’ll certainly lose it at Jerry World in a month.”

Diaz also said he’s pleased with how the first week of fall drills has gone on his side of the ball.

“Great competition,” he said. “Guys are really battling. It’s been a hard week out here. Our offense has a lot of talented guys and it’s been back and forth all week which is what you expect on a good football team.

“Now it’s a matter of consistency, especially with guys that have not played as much for us. .. . (they) have to show the locker room they can be counted on in critical situations.”

Diaz also says the consistency under head coach Mark Richt helps “creates comfort.”

“Everyone knows if you take care of your responsibility and you perform, good things will happen,” Diaz said. “If you don’t, bad things will happen.”

A year ago, Diaz’s D saw sacks and turnovers come in bunches.

For that to happen again, Diaz knows these players will have to work for everything they get.

“What we did last year was nice, but that ship has sailed,” Diaz said. “It’s a new adventure this year.”