CaneSport - Diaz tests positive for COVID-19, working virtually

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit the Miami Hurricanes' players hard in the last couple of weeks, with double-digit players listed as unavailable the last two games and the assumption that the majority are due to coronavirus issues.

The team shut down all activities this week due to the outbreak and rescheduled the next two games.

Now COVID-19 is also reached the coaching staff.

Coach Manny Diaz tweeted out Friday morning that "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest."

Per ACC rules Diaz will be out 10 days and then have to be fever-free at least one additional day. It's unclear if the UM doctors overseeing the school's COVID protocols would also want him to test negative twice before returning to work. The team currently is only conditioning with practices shut down as UM works to get the outbreak under control.

Miami rescheduled its next two games, so the next opponent on the schedule now is Wake Forest on Dec. 5 followed by North Carolina the 12th and Georgia Tech the 19th (unless Clemson loses another game or Notre Dame loses twice, in which case UM would be in the ACC title game that evening).