CaneSport.com

The start of the 2018 season might still be more than two months away, but don’t tell that to Cane defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

On Tuesday on WQAM he was fired up about the coming season and where this Miami program is headed.

When asked about progress with the Class of 2019, Diaz offered this: “What we’re seeing now the third time through the cycle is our commitment to being THE choice of all the kids down here in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach,” Diaz said. “These kids were 9th graders when coach (Mark) Richt got here. What coach Richt has done, continuing to elevate (the program) - these kids have short memories, that’s probably about what they remember about Miami football. Their friends now are Canes, because the kids we took two years ago from a Broward County school, Dade County school, they’re here. And they want to be with their friends. You can go from being the place where the kids don’t want to go … to the place where kids do want to go … quickly. And people can see our intentions. When you compare us to some of the other schools that are around in terms of how dedicated we are to dominating South Florida, some people want to dominate the recruiting rankings. We want to dominate South Florida. And if we dominate South Florida, what history shows is when Miami dominates South Florida then Miami dominates the world in the fall. That’s the only rankings we care about is where we get ranked the first week in January. We know the path to it because we’ve seen it done before. If we continue on that path good things are going to happen.”

* Looking ahead to this season, Diaz said there are more opportunities now for a Cane freshman to make a big impact in Year 1.

He explained the reason.

“The possibility is there, and that’s where once you get the reputation of guys truly believe the best man is going to play and you have a chance to make an impact your first year, I think that captures the guys’ attention,” Diaz said. “The rule change that in the summertime, about 5 or 10 years ago they changed it where we could pay for their summer school before their freshman year. So guys could report - and a couple of years ago as a coaching staff we can have a couple of hours to meet with players (per week in the summer). That was never the case until a couple of years ago. … that changed, so you’re getting a class of guys now that are naturally more prepared because of what’s going on in the summer. You can almost mimic your install in August through June and July.”

Miami will have to be in midseason form for Game 1, of course, since the opponent is LSU.

“They have a new offensive coordinator, so you’re really trying to get a bead on when he called plays and what they did then,” Diaz said. “Their personnel, they have a grad transfer quarterback from Ohio State. You’re watching Ohio State film, watching old LSU film, trying to watch some last year LSU film. … game openers, season openers are usually a lot more to do with you than them. Making sure you’re sound, your guys can get lined up, can tackle. Special teams are always so important in opening games like this, and obviously turnovers. So you’re making sure you’re ready to go in terms of techniques and fundamentals because there’s no way to predict what your opposition will do.”

- With the team losing tackles RJ McIntosh and Kendrick Norton, Diaz said “Isn’t that the nature of college football? You’re very rarely going to bring back everybody. Those guys we lost were really good players. But I know that now it’s (other guys’) time to shine. We have newcomers who can get in here, have worked with coach (Jess) Simpson in the summertime and learned the ins and outs of the scheme - that’s life, that’s ball. We get to play LSU first, and LSU lost their running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends. That’s what makes these early games so fascinating. We don’t get four exhibition games to find our way. We have to be ready to roll day 1. That’s the nature of college ball and we have some guys we feel good about ready to step up at that position.”

* Asked about DE Gregory Rousseau, who had nine sacks in the three spring scrimmages, Diaz said, “You can tell you have something special, but you have to temper expectations because the guy hasn’t played a game yet.”

Diaz also mentioned first-rounder Manny Lawson, who Diaz coached at NC State, in relation to Rousseau.

“His high school career was a lot like Greg’s, a 6-6 athlete, skinny as a rail, didn’t kmow what he’d be,” Diaz said. “He (Lawson) had very few offers and we were debating as to whether to take this guy. … We took him and he became a first round draft choice. We were watching Champagnat (and Rousseau) play and the coaches were like `Hey, you have to check this guy out, he’s incredible.’ He’s playing safety, wide receiver, catching fades. That’s where a lot of schools luckily missed out on projecting him. Instantly I said `This is Manny Lawson part II.’ I’m not trying to crown him a first rounder, but you could see the skill set.”