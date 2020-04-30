News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 20:30:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Diaz: We want to play football, but safety of student-athletes comes first

CaneSport.com
Staff

Coach Manny Diaz shared his thoughts on several topics Thursday afternoon on 560 AM.* What would happen if the football season doesn’t start on time or plays with no fans in the stands?“It would be...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}