The Miami Hurricanes held their second scrimmage of the fall Saturday night, a session which Head Coach Manny Diaz promised would shape who is on the field when the Hurricanes travel to Orlando in two weeks to open the 2019 season against the Florida Gators.

So what did the coach think about the work when it was over?

"It was uneven to be honest. In the first half it was a massive butt whipping. The defense just got after the offense. Very disappointing in the way we started to see the old faraway look in some of the guys on the offense, the kind of thing we are trying to eradicate from our program. But we had a feeling the disease wasn't fully cured.

"That being said in the second half the offense rallied. And where in the past when things had not gone well there would be a tanking for the game, I saw a couple productive touchdown drives in the second half and guys showing some competitive fighting spirit, which is really what this camp and this off-season has all been about.

"That’ll be encouraging. But the self-inflicted wounds in the first half, not to mention, sometime you just take a beating – will be disappointing. It’s a good reality check. Conversely, defensively, to play as well as they played in the first half, and to sort of lose their edge in the second half, was disappointing. It’s like what we figured. We have not solved all of our issues. We are solving them. But to think we just snap our fingers and have it all fixed would be fooling ourselves.”

All eyes were of course on the quarterbacks as Diaz and offensive coordinator Dan Enos prepare to name a starter.

“I look forward to watching the film," Diaz said. "Obviously, in the first half, nobody played well on offense. It was hard for those guys to function, and part of that was their doing as well. But again, I saw some guys lead some good touchdown drives in the second half. I think Jarren [Williams] hit one to Will Mallory, I know we had one to K.J. Osborn at the end. I still like the running of DeeJay Dallas. I think he has been consistent throughout camp. That has been encouraging.

"(Walkon) Jimmy Murphy gives us everything he has. He had almost 100 yards rushing tonight. Will Mallory shows up. KJ Osborne shows up. Mike Harley showed up with a couple flash plays. We have guys who can do it. But that's the nature of offense. Eleven guys have to be on point and have to be doing their job.

"Now the good thing is not everybody who has playing tonight has to play in the game. It is time to separate those who are ready and those who are not ready. And some of those guys will be ready. The 24th will just be a little too early for them."

Sophomore Gurvan Hall had an interception while tallying four tackles. Robert Knowles was the leading tackler for the second consecutive week, making eight stops, and Greg Rousseau had his best performance of camp with four tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

“Gurvan [Hall, Jr.] now has three [interceptions] in two weeks in scrimmage situations, which is great for him," Diaz said. "Greg Rousseau, I thought, showed up tonight, which we’ve been waiting for in camp. I think he’s feeling a little better about his body. That was encouraging.

"Of course, [Michael] Pinckney and [Shaquille] Quarterman and those guys, I think Trevon Hill had a multiple-sack night. You’re starting to see some of the progress from those guys. The consistency on the back end. Two scrimmage situations, from a tackling standpoint, pretty good. Not giving up the explosive plays on just shoddy tackling down the field, which has been a hallmark of our defense. The disruption up front and the lack of giving up big plays has always been a big part of our formula.”

Now the focus will turn to getting better before the trip to Orlando.

“It’s simple – it’s competitive fight," Diaz said of what he is looking for now. "That’s the whole deal. It’s going to be a highly emotional night. Both teams will be supremely motivated to play against each other. Who can keep their competitive will through adversity? Because it’s going to be a night with all kinds of adversity, for both sides.

"And that’s why it’s about finding the right mix of guys that don’t blink in that setting. That’s what we have to go back and study this film and find out who are the guys that will fight their way off the ropes. I think both teams are going to land some blows. When you get put on the ropes, you have to fight your way out of it.”