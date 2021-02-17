CaneSport - Did you see what The Rock is cooking on TV? "Young Rock" includes UM days

Did you see what The Rock is cooking on television?

Tuesday night at 8 on NBC was the debut of “Young Rock”, Dwayne Johnson’s new show that takes you back to his days as a cocky 10-year-old in Hawaii, a self-conscious high school kid in Pennsylvania, and a defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes from 1990-1994.

If you’re a fan of The Rock (and how could you not be if you’re a Canes fan?), this is must-see TV.

The show begins with Johnson, looking like the Hollywood superstar that he is, being interviewed for an article. As he reminisces about growing up in Hawaii, you see young Dwayne in a house filled with professional wrestlers.

His father, Rocky Johnson, was one of the most successful wrestlers in the history of the sport and was World Wrestling Federation tag team champion with Tony Atlas. Two uncles, The Wild Samoans, were WWF tag team champions, another uncle Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka was a WWF star, and his grandmother was the sport’s first promoter.

How does a kid fit into a household like that?

“I was a pain in the butt, rambunctious,” he said in an interview on the Today Show. “I came out of the womb and slapped the doctor.”

In the show, wrestling star Andre the Giant picks young Johnson up like a twig and teaches him respect for others and wrestling.

Later the show takes you to Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where Johnson didn’t play football until his junior year. He says classmates thought he was an undercover cop. He buys a battered old car from a crackhead, opens the trunk and another crackhead pops out.

Toward the end of the half-hour show, the scene moves to his freshman season at UM. The weight room looks just as it did then - small, nothing special. And the actor who plays defensive line assistant coach Ed Orgeron looks just like him and has his gravely Louisiana twang down perfectly.