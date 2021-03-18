CaneSport - DiMare: FSU very dangerous team; JP Gates out year with Tommy John surgery

With six straight victories, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team is ranked No. 5 in the nation by Baseball America and No. 8 in the USA TODAY coaches poll.

To keep that ranking?

Miami has to have a strong effort at home this weekend against Florida State.

"Happy with the way the team is playing, have won six in a row, starting to swing the bat better, more consistent,” coach Gino DiMare said. “FSU is coming in, they’re playing with some confidence, beat up on Florida the other night, won two of three on the road at Virginia Tech.”

Even with the high ranking - and a dominating 15-2 win yesterday over FGCU - Miami has some things to improve. Including, surprisingly, at the plate. The team did improve its .248 batting average to .258 with 15 hits yesterday, but that's still languishing far behind the .291 of the team's last full season in 2019.

UM has four full-time starters batting above .300 - Christian Del Castillo (.340, 15 RBI), Yohandy Morales (.345, 3 HR, 15 RBI), Anthony Vilar (.327, 3 HR, 13 RBI) and Jordan Lala (.302, 19 runs scored).

"Christian has been maybe our most clutch hitter," DiMare said. "We have a number of guys in the lineup that are giving good, taxing at bats. When you do that you're going to be successful."

Vilar said today that heading into the Florida State series “It’s always a rivalry series. We try to take it as any other game, play hard, play a complete game and come out with a series win.

“We’re very confident at the plate, just take it one game at a time. We know we’re clicking hitting-wise, the pitching has been there all year. We’re trying to continue it.”

The hitting seems to be coming on the last week or so.

"We’re playing better baseball, just playing more complete baseball,” DiMare said. “All of a sudden we got it going offensively.

"We're playing more complete baseball. That's been the key on the six-game hitting streak."

Morales (who mainly plays 3B but also practices some at SS) added of UM preparing for the Seminoles that “It’s going to be a good series, but our mentality and offensive mentality is going in and doing our best no matter what team we play.”

A starting pitching shakeup seems to have helped last weekend, with Daniel Federman moving from Friday to Sunday and freshman Alejandro Rosario taking over on Fridays.

Rosario is 2-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 innings. Saturday starter Victor Mederos doesn't have a decision and has a 4.79 ERA.

"Those guys have been just fine," DiMare said. "They are very talented guys, have proven already they can handle the atmosphere (in college baseball as freshmen). Nothing seems to faze those guys. ... J.D. (Arteaga) has done a great job with those guys."

Rosario’s take heading into the FSU series as the Friday night starter?

“I approach it like every other start, just go out there and give the best opportunity for my team to win,” Rosario said. “Just go out there and compete.”

Catcher Adrian Del Castillo adds of Rosario that “He's not afraid to throw it down the middle - he throws hard, it's hard to hit him.”

Federman's struggled with an 0-2 mark and 8.10 ERA.

“Federman did not pitch on Sunday, we didn’t have the game - Federman will be a guy we’re counting on,” DiMare said. “We bumped the other two up to Friday and Saturday. … Federman is not an overpowering guy, 95, 96 like these younger guys. He has to get ground balls, some of the balls have been left up and they’ve hit some home runs off him. He’s a veteran guy, have a lot of confidence in Fed. He’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”

Midweek starter Jake Garland's got his first two starts and has a 4.22 ERA and 2-1 mark.

Upcoming opponent Florida State?

The team is coming off a 10-2 win over Florida on Tuesday but overall has so-so results with a 7-6 record.

The team's only batting .240, with the only full-time starter hitting above .300 Tyler Martin (.410, 14 runs scored).

On the mound is the team's strength with a 3.22 team ERA.

Bryce Hubbart (Saturday starter) is 2-2 with a 2.30 ERA (.125 batting average against) with 23 striektous in 15.2 innings; Friday starter Parker Messick is 1-2 with a 3.54 ERA (.200 BA against) and Conor Grady (Sunday starter) is 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA (.237 BA against).

"They’re a better team than what their record shows,” DiMare said. “Their pitching is pretty good. We’re going to have to be able to get good at bats. It should be an exciting series.

"A big rivalry. Back in the day we used to play them six times, now in the ACC three times a year. Similar to us they got off to a slow start offensively, they're starting to get it going offensively like we are. The bottom line is they're a very dangerous team. We have to be ready to go."

1B Alex Toral said, heading into the FSU series that “It’s a series everyone looks forward to, something you highlight for your season. We had a good win at FGCU and right away everyone’s mindset switched over to FSU. Everyone is ready to go.”

Adrian Del Castillo adds, “We’ve had the rivalry since back in the day. FSU, a very big rivalry. But honestly we just have to stay focused on ourselves. We’ve been pretty hot recently in wins and we have to keep doing our thing.”

* J.P. Gates is out for the year due to an elbow injury; DiMare said he had Tommy John surgery yesterday.

* Toral said he’s struggling at the plate but that he thinks things are trending in the right direction.

“Hopefully I can take it to the next step this weekend,” said Toral, who is batting .222.

* Rosario says he tries to pattern himself after the Marlins’ Sixto Sanchez and the Reds’ Luis Castillo.

“Both have a 2-seam fastball that runs, both throw hard, both have a really good changeup, a slider,” Rosario said. “Both are really good and like to attack hitters.”