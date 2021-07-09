DiMare Part 2: Coach discusses weekend draft prospects

The prognosticators gushed about the potential of Miami Hurricanes catcher Adrian Del Castillo. Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball put him on their pre-season All-American first team. Collegiate Baseball said he was a "unanimous top 5 prospect and quite possibly the best player in the country." And MLB Pipeline said there was "a strong chance of him being the top pick in the Major League Baseball draft and could be the best hitter in college baseball."

But Castillo's production dropped considerably compared with his play in 2019 and the pandemic shortened 2020 season. How much of an effect that will have on where he is selected in the Major League Baseball draft will unfold when selections begin Saturday.

"Early in the year expectations were for him to go pretty high," UM coach Gino DiMare said Friday as he previewed the draft. "We met yesterday and you just don't know. We talked to advisers and scouts and they don't know what the thinking is. I won't be surprised if he will be taken the first day. If not, he will be early the second day in the second round."

In 2019, Del Castillo played in 61 games and compiled impressive statistics: a .331 average, 22 doubles, 12 homers and 72 RBI. In 2020 there were just 16 games but he was off to a good start with a .358 average, two homers and 15 RBI. This year, however, his average dropped to .275 in 54 games, with 13 doubles, one triple, three homers and 37 RBI.

A blip in his career? A flaw in his hitting technique?

"He can always hit," DiMare said. "We've known him since 9th grade. He didn't have a great year but it was one season. "Over time he developed a little flaw in his hands and it can be corrected. We couldn't get him back to where he was (in 2019) and there were only 16 games last year. He was very good.

"He's always hit. It was disappointing for him and for us not to be able to produce as he normally did. He's a tough kid, hard working, developing as a catcher. He has come long way defensively. He will always be able to hit and this one season won't impact his future."

DiMare was asked if Del Castillo had too many responsibilities - handling pitchers, playing every game, batting cleanup.

"That's hard to answer," he said. "Catching can take its toll. I think it was a mechanical flaw. He started to drop his hands a little and he did it more last year. We should have caught it more. That's where the difference was, he was not tired or mentally drained."

The draft stock of first baseman Alex Toral also tumbled this year. In 2019, he led the nation in home runs (24). This year he had 7 and a .264 average.