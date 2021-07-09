DiMare Part 2: Coach discusses weekend draft prospects
The prognosticators gushed about the potential of Miami Hurricanes catcher Adrian Del Castillo. Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball put him on their pre-season All-American first team. Collegiate Baseball said he was a "unanimous top 5 prospect and quite possibly the best player in the country." And MLB Pipeline said there was "a strong chance of him being the top pick in the Major League Baseball draft and could be the best hitter in college baseball."
But Castillo's production dropped considerably compared with his play in 2019 and the pandemic shortened 2020 season. How much of an effect that will have on where he is selected in the Major League Baseball draft will unfold when selections begin Saturday.
"Early in the year expectations were for him to go pretty high," UM coach Gino DiMare said Friday as he previewed the draft. "We met yesterday and you just don't know. We talked to advisers and scouts and they don't know what the thinking is. I won't be surprised if he will be taken the first day. If not, he will be early the second day in the second round."
In 2019, Del Castillo played in 61 games and compiled impressive statistics: a .331 average, 22 doubles, 12 homers and 72 RBI. In 2020 there were just 16 games but he was off to a good start with a .358 average, two homers and 15 RBI. This year, however, his average dropped to .275 in 54 games, with 13 doubles, one triple, three homers and 37 RBI.
A blip in his career? A flaw in his hitting technique?
"He can always hit," DiMare said. "We've known him since 9th grade. He didn't have a great year but it was one season. "Over time he developed a little flaw in his hands and it can be corrected. We couldn't get him back to where he was (in 2019) and there were only 16 games last year. He was very good.
"He's always hit. It was disappointing for him and for us not to be able to produce as he normally did. He's a tough kid, hard working, developing as a catcher. He has come long way defensively. He will always be able to hit and this one season won't impact his future."
DiMare was asked if Del Castillo had too many responsibilities - handling pitchers, playing every game, batting cleanup.
"That's hard to answer," he said. "Catching can take its toll. I think it was a mechanical flaw. He started to drop his hands a little and he did it more last year. We should have caught it more. That's where the difference was, he was not tired or mentally drained."
The draft stock of first baseman Alex Toral also tumbled this year. In 2019, he led the nation in home runs (24). This year he had 7 and a .264 average.
DiMare believes right-handed pitchers Daniel Federman and Jake Smith have improved their chances of moving up in the draft. Federman moved out of the starting rotation and became a reliable mid-inning reliever as the season progressed.
"Federman and Jake Smith are playing summer ball and have increased their stock, Toral is not," DiMare said.. "Smith was a part-time starter and middle reliever. He pitched at the end like we thought he would. He was a highly touted Juco guy. You go by performance ..
"As the season went along he showed he was the guy we thought he was. Last outing, he wasn't. If a scout was thinking he'd be a third to fifth-round pick, now maybe he's closer to third or higher. His breaking ball developed a little more. Basically he's a fast ball and slider guy. He couldn't strike guys out."
The MLB draft traditionally has been in June, usually becoming a distraction for players at the College World Series.
"There are only 20 rounds, not 40, and we have a handful who should go," DiMare said. "Last year there were only five rounds. I'm not sure how free agency will go."
DiMare noted that fewer players will be drafted because MLB has dropped two levels of minor league play.
"They're trying to cut back," he said. "Independent ball will be a big feeder to pro ball."
DiMare didn't originally expect to have many seniors this year.
"They do want to sign, and we didn't expect them back for a fourth year," he said. "Then they lost that year (2020) and the draft was cut back. We didn't think 5 years - you don't see that in college baseball. Now with 20 rounds you don't know how it will play out. They will draft a lot of high school players in the early rounds."
And what about the transfer portal, which has created chaos throughout college basketball but has been a boon to the Hurricanes' football program?
"I'm not a big fan of the portal," DiMare said. "It's in our sport, it's here. It kind of backfired on us, other coaches are not happy. I didn't see where it would be the wild, wild west. We've had couple come in and lost a few, and around the country that's pretty prevalent. It opens up the door for any adversity you leave. It's not teaching good life lessons."
PALMQUIST EARNS ANOTHER HONOR
Closer Carson Palmquist on Friday was named a Freshman All-American by Baseball America, giving the left-hander his third such honor after an impressive first full season of college baseball.
The most dominant closer in the ACC and one of the top relievers in America, Palmquist was named to Baseball America's first team. He was also named a Freshman All-American by the NCBWA and was joined by infielder Yohandy Morales on Collegiate Baseball's Freshman All-America team.
He has been named first-team All-American by the NCBWA and Perfect Game, while he earned second-team honors from Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D! Baseball, and a third-team selection by the ABCA. He was also selected to represent his country this summer as a member of USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team.
A left-hander, he recorded 14 saves in the 2021 season, ranking third nationally. He had a 2.22 earned-run average, allowing just 11 earned runs in 25 appearances. He had a team leading 75 strikeouts, averaging 15.1 per nine innings pitched.