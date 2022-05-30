DiMare, players react to regional bracket: "It feels amazing"

The sign above the door to the Miami Hurricanes' baseball locker room has one word: OMAHA.

For a half century, ever since Ron Fraser's 1971 team made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the goal has been to advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Canes have gone there 25 times and have come home as champions four times. But based on recent games, are they headed in the opposite direction?

Six losses in the last eight games.

Last week in the ACC Tournament at Charlotte, N.C., they were the third seed but went 0-2, losing to North Carolina State 9-6 and giving up seven home runs in a 16-3 loss to Wake Forest.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, however, looked at the big picture, the whole season and the fact that the Hurricanes had the best regular-season record, 39-16, of all teams in the ACC.

And they no doubt noted that the ACC is on par with the SEC as the strongest conferences in the nation. Four teams from each conference are among the 16 teams selected to host Regionals beginning Friday.

The Hurricanes gathered at noon Monday in the locker room to watch ESPN's NCAA Selection Show. It had been announced on Sunday that they would be a host, but where would they be seeded and who would be the other three teams to play at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field?

That's when they learned they are the sixth seed, which is huge positive news in terms of trying to get to Omaha. If they win the Regional, they will host the following weekend in Super Regionals against the winner of the Southern Miss regional, and that winner advances to the promised land, Omaha.

The Hurricanes will be the top seed and open their Regional on Friday at noon against fourth seed Canisius (29-23), then second seed Arizona (37-23) will meet third seed Mississippi (32-22).

"Excited obviously hearing our name called, said coach Gino DiMare. "The Regional was a foregone conclusion, but one of our goals at the beginning in the fall is trying to be a top eight team at the end of the season, which gives yourself a chance to play at home and earn the right to go to Omaha. So that's great.

"We've played well over the season and had a very good record in the ACC and I'm sure that played a lot into it. But at the end of the day that seed doesn't mean anything if you don't take care of business on Friday. We can't get ahead of ourselves and that was the message to the team right after the selection show. Don't get caught up on who you're going to play in the Super Regional. All that should matter is Friday's game."

Canisius? It's a private Jesuit college in Buffalo, N.Y., enrollment 2,630. The Golden Griffins are champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

"I'm having a crash course going on my phone," DiMare said during the press conference after the NCAA selections, "and they have a right-hander with very good numbers, lots of strikeouts and not a lot of walks. Looks like they've got a lefty that's got very good numbers, and they're hitting .295 as a team, so they're doing something right as a team."

I mentioned to DiMare that the Regional boasts three traditionally strong baseball programs. Arizona won the CWS in 1980, 1986 and 2012. Mississippi has played a lesser role than defending champion Mississippi State in the NCAA tournament but it's a program in the SEC, enough said.

"You're right," DiMare said. "They have a lot of history, and we've played both in the Regional here before. We played Ole Miss here in 2006 and had to beat them in the championship, and in 2008 we were number one in the country and Arizona came here in the Super Regional and beat us in the first game, hit a home run late and we had to come back and beat them twice."

DiMare's fourth UM team as head coach has shown moments of brilliance and embarrassment. And resilience.

After losing to Clemson 20-6 the Hurricanes went on a 14-game winning streak. In the final series of the regular season they were shut out for the only time, 5-0 by 14th-ranked and ACC Coastal Division champion Notre Dame, then came back 16-7 and hit six home runs.

"We played really well the Notre Dame series, huge series," DiMare said. "I'm sure that played a lot into us being a top eight seed.

"We didn't play well in the ACC Tournament. I can't explain. I would say our philosophy, going back to when we were independent, we care about the NCAA tournament. Miami always is about the NCAA Tournament. So we go to the ACC, and that's something that can't be the case moving forward, and that's something we talked about. Sometimes it's like guys are focused ahead to the NCAA tournament and maybe not quite toward the ACC Tournament.

"We made mistakes, silly mistakes, that never should have happened against N.C. State. The second game (Wake Forest) there's no excuse, that's an absolute embarrassment.

"But you've got to turn the page. You can't let that one game or two in the ACC Tournament define our season. There's a lot of ebbs and flows in baseball, my goodness, they're all over the place.

"Everybody is 0-0 now. We should be excited, playing in front of family and friends, home fans And a great opportunity."

The Canes are 28-8 this season at The Light. But being at home doesn't automatically equate to advancing to the Super Regionals.

Look at last year's regional in Gainesville. The Florida Gators went 0-2, the Hurricanes were 1-2 against South Florida and South Alabama.

This will be the first time Miami has been a Regional host since 2016, which also was the last time the Canes ended up in Omaha.

"It is a young team," said DiMare, "We don't have 40 players like in the COVID era, we have 32, that's a small team. You look at the experience - two are five-year guys and three are four-year guys, everybody else is one, two or three. But it's worked out good for us.

"The thing that's special is they play as a team, they've done a good job sticking together and supporting each other. I don't believe we were ranked in the preseason, but if we were it was very, very low. It's come a long way and they're grown. You go through ups and downs, we were a pretty confident team in the middle part of the year and we need to get that confidence back."

DiMare added, "The good thing is we've only been shutout one time. We've had some crazy numbers this year. We didn't play well up there (ACC Tournament). I will tell you the ball flies, flies out of that ballpark. There were a lot of home runs hit in a lot of games.

“Having said that, we have to pitch better. We didn't locate the ball very well. I expect us to pitch a lot better in this tournament. That's a funky little stretch."

DiMare said after the Wake Forest game it looked as if the Hurricanes were in a "funk."

In post-season play?

"I just didn't see the excitement, the energy in the guys," DiMare said. "They knew it was big. We were still trying to be a top eight seed.

"I don't know if losing that game to N.C. State - because if you win you're in the semifinals. Maybe they were deflated, but we had plenty of time to get over it.

"We talked after the game and the next day and were very positive and supportive of the guys. … I know they're excited now and we have to focus on playing better, pitching better, pitching inside to righties, not out over the plate. That goes to execution. They've gone a good job on that most of the season, but when you don't good teams will take advantage of it. And it will happen this weekend if we don't take care of it."

The Hurricanes are optimistic their resilience will continue in the Regional.

"It feels amazing, to be in the top six is unbelievable," said Carson Palmquist, the top starting pitcher. "We feel good, we're still confident in ourselves ... We play a lot better at home."

Asked his thoughts about advancing to the College World Series, Palmquist said, "It would be awesome, it's my lifetime goal. I think we have a good chance."

Andrew Walters, who is one of the nation's premier closers (13 saves tops the ACC and is fourth national), said: "We play super well at home and we feel comfortable. It's a sweat box and we enjoy it."

Omaha?

"That's the reason I'm here," Walters said, "the reason I decided to come here, the history of the program. You get a chance to play in the College World Series, that's for me.

"I'm tired of sitting on my couch every year and watching it."