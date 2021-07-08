Dimare steps up to the plate after disappointing end to baseball season

"That was a one-year deal, a Covid thing. We threw away a season. We could have left the ACC schedule as it was with 10 weekends. Coaches were concerned they wouldn't get the (non-conference) games in because games would be canceled for Covid reasons, so they wanted to lock in six more games. But it made it much, much harder."

"Virginia the same way, that's another Cinderella team. Their record was below .500..The ACC shot itself in the foot, in a sense, by adding two weekend series to this season. We beat each other up so much this season with adding the extra games. I think everybody realizes it was a mistake. It hurt guys from being a number one seed, or Louisville from getting in the NCAA tournament - a very talented team.

"N.C. State did not surprise me," DiMare said. "We faced them early in the year when they were struggling, won two out of three on the road as we did at Virginia. They had talent - you could tell that lineup was as athletic and as deep as any lineup we faced all year offensively. They made adjustments and got hot at the right time.

North Carolina State, which started the year 1-8, recovered and made it to the final four at Omaha, only to have to pull out because several players tested positive for Covid-19. Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt in the final for the school's first national title in any sport. No Florida school was in the CWS, and since Miami won its last title in 2001 only one team from the state (Gators in 2017) has won the championship.

"We were number one at one time this year and things didn't work out the way we wanted. There are positives to it even though it was a tough season and a lot of negatives. We've got to look at the positives and move forward. And that's what we're going to do."

"In 2019 we almost hosted a Regional (the Hurricanes were 41-20).I thought we had a very exciting team coming back. In 2020 we were ranked number one at one time and in the top 10 in all the polls and the season gets cut short (they were 10-4 when the coronavirus pandemic halted college baseball). We end up coming out of that with the number one recruiting class in the country.

"I definitely think we learned from this season, players and coaches as well," DiMare said. "We want to look forward.

DiMare has been analyzing what he calls a tough and frustrating season that ended with a 33-21 record in his third year as head coach. And he's looking ahead with optimism as the 2020 recruiting class that was ranked first in the nation matures.

Baseball is such an unpredictable sport, especially at the college level, and the 2021 season was a prime example not only at UM but nationally. A Miami team that began the season by winning two of three at top-ranked Florida ended the season by losing two of three at Gainesville in the NCAA Regionals but never played Florida. The host Gators went 0-2, being eliminated 19-1 by a South Florida team that was one game over .500 going into the tournament.

"I'm not good watching stuff like that," he said in an interview with CaneSport.com. "I watch a little but I can't watch a whole game."

Gino DiMare didn't see much of the College World Series on ESPN. He'd rather be there in Omaha than watch two ACC opponents whom his Miami Hurricanes won series against playing there.

Three Hurricanes - closer Carson Palmquist, third baseman Yohandy Morales, and starting righthander Alejandro Rosario - earned Freshman All-American honors. And Palmquist, a redshirt freshman lefthander, was on two All-American first teams and, a second team and a third team as he ranked third in the nation in saves (14)..

"The freshmen give us optimism, starting with Palmquist, a special guy, " said DiMare. "Yoyo Morales played third most of the time, some short, batted third for us. He's got a great future ahead of him. Got to Miami at 180 pounds, was 200 at the end of the season, though it's hard to notice. He did a good job defensively for us. Made a good adjustment to third because he had played shortstop all of his life. And offensively he led us in most of the categories - home runs, power, rbi, things like that. Obviously we feel very strong about him."

Another freshman who contributed significantly was shortstop Dominic Pitelli.

"He is one of the better shortstops we've had in a long time," DiMare said. "I don't think he even reached double digits in errors, and playing all year there is pretty impressive."

Actually he ended up with 11. He hit just .219 and batted in the ninth spot

"We've got to get him going offensively," DiMare said. "We need more out of him in that position. These guys are all playing summer ball, he's in the Northwood League and Morales is in the Cape. We're hoping he gets some confidence and picks up some things over the summer and gets his swing going, so he can come back in the fall and really take off. He's a guy who could hit at the top of our lineup, but you've got to be more productive offensively. Get on top of the ball, hit more line drives. Got to get on base, cut down on strikeouts. Discipline, stay out of bad pitches."

DiMare also lauded freshman outfielder-infielder C.J. Kayfus, who played in 40 games, started 10, and hit .298.

"C.J. is a guy we wanted to play more and just didn't," DiMare said. "I'm kicking myself now that I didn't get him more opportunities to play in the outfield. He's an athlete that can play in the outfield. He's a first baseman by trait. He had not practiced a lot in the outfield. He's a guy we're going to look at playing first and the outfield.

"He's off to a very good start in the Northwood League. He's a guy that came in with high expectations. We're looking at him as a guy that can play an important role in our lineup."

Rosario had 11 starts in 15 outings and finished with a 6-4 record and 5.21 earned-run average.

"Alajandro is very talented," DiMare said. "He's come a long way since the first day he showed up in the fall. He didn't have much velocity. He's a hard-throwing guy but he didn't know how to pitch. I think he was able to develop in the command of his fastball. He made some strides in off-speed pitches but he's got to get better in breaking ball and change up. It's only going to get better. So obviously he's a guy that we feel very strongly about coming back."

Another freshman righthander, Victor Mederos, also played a key role in the rotation. Starting in 8 of 12 appearances, he had a 5.11 ERA.

"Victor has good off-speed pitches," DiMare said. "He's just got to learn to pitch, learn to stay within himself, command. He had a couple of outings where he was pitching really good the first two or three innings and then he hit a wall. Whether it was a mental block or whatever, he wasn't able to get out of it. I expect those guys to be starters in our rotation next year."

DiMare touched base on other topics.

* Individual meetings with returning players:

"Some went good, some didn't go so good,' Dimare said. "Obviously we had a tough season for some guys. Bottom line is we're looking to make sure guys are on board with what we're trying to do and be more consistent and wanting to be coached and wanting to develop.

"We swept some very good teams, and we ended up getting swept. When we thought we were consistent and getting on a roll, then we'd go back and forth. At the end we swept Appalachian State, which we should do, then we beat Georgia Tech two out of three at home, the team that won the Coastal, albeit they won it by half a game and we lost that game (canceled) to Wake Forest for Covid reasons.

"Then we go to Louisville and we swept, but I was concerned all along about swinging the bat. I never felt we were consistent the way we needed to and it showed. Guys that we thought were going to have good years did not, and for whatever reasons that held us back from being the team that we needed to be.

"We need to be more consistent on the mound too. Our staff as a team looked pretty good, but we didn't have a consistent rotation. A lot of that was youth. We'd lost three starters from the year before. What we thought arguably would be the best rotation in the country, we had to replace all those guys.

"I think our bullpen was the strength of our team. Spencer Bodanza I thought did very well at the end of the year."

He's a freshman righthander who was 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA.

* On runners left on base late in the season:

"It can be a frustrating thing," Dimare said. "We actually thought we had a good offensive team. Going into the post-season we were right around .300. We got guys in scoring position. That's just something that happens in baseball.

"How do you get out of it? I'll tell you how you get out of it - that one big hit. Guys relax, it takes the pressure off. We weren't able to get that big hit. You don't want to talk about it to the point that it upsets us. You hope guys have good swings, good at bats in those situations. I kept looking for us to come out of it because I know what we are, but we were never able to get that big hit and open it up."

* On what happened when swept at home by Florida State by a combined score of 34-2, the worst three-game series in the program's history:

"I have some thoughts but I'm going to keep them to myself," Dimare said. "But I don't think it was a fluke. You look back and that series was embarrassing. Going back to what I said earlier, the inconsistency, the roller coaster season.

"We played good after that, we went on a little run. Scored a ton of runs on FAU, then we went to Virginia and won two out of three, swept Duke, swept Clemson, we got it going. And then we go to Pitt and we get swept. And we come back against Georgia Tech and Louisville (finishing 20-15 in ACC), then we don't play well in the NCAA tournament.

"We had it all right there for the taking in the ACC tournament. Duke beat FSU, so all we've got to do is beat Duke and we're not able to score the runs. Then in the NCAA, we win the first but don't score any runs. Frustrating season."

* On the 14 recruits who signed last November:

"I like to wait until they show up for classes (to comment on players). We've still got to wait for the draft, July 11-13," Dimare said. "The draft normally was over by now. Just in general the class should be very good in pitching, especially right-handed pitching. We should be deep there. Offensively we're bringing in some guys that can step in and play right away. And we're looking at some transfers."