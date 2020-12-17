Director of Player Personnel Andy Vaughn breaks down 2021 class
It was a happy day for Miami Hurricanes coaches on Wednesday as all of UM’s commitments stuck and signed. And there was the addition of 4-star QB Jake Garcia.Also keep in mind that OL Austin Barber...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news