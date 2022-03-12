DJ Ivey excited about what he sees with week 1 of drills wrapped up

Cornerback DJ Ivey's gotten some chances to prove himself at UM, but so far it's an up-and-down career for the senior.

He started 17 games as a sophomore and junior, but this past season he only started four games and had some issues in coverage.

And this coming year there’s fierce competitions for reps, especially with Tyrique Stevenson, Marcus Clarke and Te'Cory Couch all back after starting games last year and the team bringing in Daryl Porter Jr. as a touted transfer who is expected to get a sizable immediate role.

So Ivey’s just keeping his head down and working hard this spring.

“My goal is just to push the ones,” Ivey said after the team’s Friday practice. “Coach (Mario) Cristobal has brought along a good staff. I look forward to what he wants to establish with the program.”

Last season Ivey started four games (including the last three) and finished with 25 tackles and a sack.

He’ll have to show he can be more of a big-play guy this time around.

And it’s a fresh start Ivey and the rest of this D with Cristobal and the new coaches taking over.

“I enjoy my new coach, coach (Jahmile) Addae, he’s very attention to detail,” Ivey said.

Ivey also had high praise for new strength coach Aaron Feld and his staff.

He’s happy with his development. Ivey says he’s “much stronger, (better) speed” at 195 pounds.

“Coach Feld, he’s a good dude,” Ivey said. “He wants everybody to succeed. Just come in and work hard, and you’ll see the results.”

* Asked about WR Frank Ladson, Ivey said, “He’ll bring a lot to the table. I’ve played with Frank since high school, know what he can do and will do.”