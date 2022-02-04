DJ Ivey: Weight room work with Aaron Feld has "been amazing"

Cornerback DJ Ivey's gotten some chances to prove himself at UM, but so far it's an up-and-down career for the senior.

He started 17 games as a sophomore and junior, but this past season he only started four games and had some issues in coverage.

With fellow corners Tyrique Stevenson, Marcus Clarke, Te'Cory Couch and Al Blades having experience, competition for reps will be fierce this spring and beyond.

It’s a fresh start for all of them with Mario Cristobal taking over.

"It's going well - in life you have to learn to adapt and adjust," Ivey said at a LifeWallet marketing event. "That's all we can do.”

He says the transition to Cristobal "has been very good."

"He's a very exciting coach to be around," Ivey said. "He's very respectful, I really appreciate his presence."

This is the time of year when players spend a lot of time in the weight room, of course. And Ivey had high praise for new strength coach Aaron Feld and his staff.

"It's been amazing,” Ivey said. “Learning from coach Feld and his strength staff, learning the way they do things, how they want us to go about things, push us. I think it's going to be very good for us and for the players that are coming up when I'm done at the University of Miami.”

As for his name, image and likeness deal with LifeWallet that will give him some money, Ivey has big plans.

"I’m going to give back to the community, have community park giveaways, have everybody come out, do a little camp for the kids and around Christmas time have a giveaway for the kids,” Ivey said. “There's a lot I have in motion."