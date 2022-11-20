Miami defensive lineman Elijah Roberts announced that he will be entering the transfer portal after three seasons at Miami. The third-year sophomore released this statement via Twitter on Sunday.

"I would like to thank the University of Miami for the last three years I've spent here and I would also like to thank everyone who helped me get to this point in my football career," said Roberts on his Twitter Sunday.

Roberts has 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, and a forced fumble over the course of this three-year career at Miami, playing in 16 games. Roberts was never able to be more than a rotational defensive lineman with the versatility to play both defensive end and tackle. He played just one snap in Miami's 40-10 loss against Clemson this weekend.

Roberts came to Miami as the 14th-best strongside defensive end in the country and a four-star prospect who committed over the likes of Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina.

Miami will have seven returning defensive ends next season barring any other entries to the Transfer Portal or NFL Draft, including starters Jahfari Harvey and Ahkeem Mesidor.

"Playing in my hometown will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be officially entering my name in the transfer portal after season."