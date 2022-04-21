DL impressed on Cane visit, UM in top 3 and will get June official visit
Columbus (Ga.) Carver High School DL Darron Reed visited Miami on April 12 with his father and brother.He watched practice, met with coaches and toured the campus.“It went great,” Reed said. “I got...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news