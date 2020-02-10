News More News
DL MVP at Rivals Camp Miami a UF commit who is strongly considering Canes

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas DE Tyreak Sapp is a Florida commitment.But he says the Canes remain in his picture.And he showed his talent at Sunday’s Rivals Camp Miami, taking home Defensive L...

{{ article.author_name }}