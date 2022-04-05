DL was on hand for scrimmage: "It was hyped"
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High School Class of 2025 DL Armondo Blount was among the numerous recruits on hand for Miami’s opening spring scrimmage on Saturday.“The energy, it was hyped, it was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news