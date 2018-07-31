DL with offer: "Most of my family expects me to go to the U"
Miami Southwest High School Class of 2021 DL Savion Collins picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer a couple of months ago, and he was a Paradise Camp participant on Saturday.He lists six early off...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news