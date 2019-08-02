Many people see the linebackers as the leaders and some of the most important players on defense, so it should come as no surprise that many of the ACC's best defenses have strong linebacker units. The Miami Hurricanes will have three 4-year starters when they take the field in 2019. With the return of Shaquille Quarterman, Michael Pickney and Zach McCloud the Hurricanes are very formidable at linebacker, but where will they rank on our list and what other teams make the cut?