THE LATEST: Miami commit Don Chaney has been a member of the Hurricanes’ 2020 class since February. Now embarking on his senior season, the Rivals100 running back says he’s as solid as ever when it comes to his verbal commitment and discusses that, along with how he sees himself fitting in at UM, below.





IN HIS WORDS:





ON IF HE’ll BE IN ATTENDANCE AT THE FLORIDA-MIAMI GAME IN ORLANDO:

“Yes, sir. I’m going up with my father.”ON WHAT HE EXPECTS TO SEE IN ORLANDO:“35-7 Miami.”





ON WHY HE THINKS 35-7:

“It’s the new Miami.”





ON A POSSIBLE OFFICIAL VISIT TO FLORIDA:

“No, sir. ...Like I said, it’s the new Miami. I only pick one college. I’m not one of those people that change up just to change up. That’s not me.”





ON IF HE’S ON TRACK TO ENROLL EARLY:

“Yes, sir.”





ON THE ROLE MIAMI IS CARVING OUT FOR HIM:

“They talk to me about being one of the best -- just like [Willis] McGahee.”





ON THE COMPARISON TO MCGAHEE:

“They say I have his running style. I can catch out of the backfield just like him. I have the move just like him, you know? I’m a very similar back.”





ON PROSPECTS HE’S TRYING TO RECRUIT TO MIAMI:

“You know, all of our de commitment -- Donnell [Harris]. I gotta play him first. Then, I gotta talk to him.”



