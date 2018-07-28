Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-28 22:41:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Donell Harris commits after Paradise: "I love their coaching staff"

T8elvvdlwzu3ghmc9qub
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
CaneSport.com
Staff

Class of 2021 Booker T. Washington DE Donell Harris won't be at Miami for a few years.But he's set on becoming a Cane.Harris has committed to UM after attending Paradise Camp on Saturday."I love th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}