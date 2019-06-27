Miami Booker T. Washington DE Donell Harris Jr. made recruiting waves when he decommitted from the University of Miami June 13 while simultaneously reclassifying to the Class of 2020. It’s expected Harris Jr. will be rated a 5-star … or at least a high 4-star … when he’s re-ranked in the current class. Of course, this isn't a decision Harris Jr. is making on his own. Dad and other family members have their say ... and sway. And CaneSport caught up with Donell Harris Sr. at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta for a long ... and wide-ranging exclusive interview. The good news, from a Cane perspective? That the family is chock full of Miami fans and would love to see Donell play there. But there are warning signs that might not happen, and a ton more work for Manny Diaz & Co. to do if UM is going to win out and keep this top talent home. Dad, in his own words? “When we decommitted from the University of Miami it wasn’t per se a decommitment - `Hey, we’re not interested anymore’ - it wasn’t a situation like that," Harris Sr. said. "I wanted the kid to enjoy the process, take your visits, do your thing. Just enjoy the whole process.” He adds that “UM is still our No. 1 choice. I’m a UM fan, my family, we’re all UM fans. We’re born and raised University of Miami fans. But we still want the kid to open up his recruitment, see what’s out there.” With programs around the nation now hot on the trail of Harris Jr., dad says “There’s no favorites, no clear-cut No. 1 or anything like that. I mean, if it were up to me, you know how I feel. I’m a University of Miami fan - I’m from that old school era, would love to see that get back. But you want to make sure everyone is on the same page as far as the commitment to excellence. One bad apple, one person that’s not on board, that ship’s not going to run the way it’s supposed to run. ... For the most part we’re not leaning toward anyone. We have a few favorites as far as tops, but no one has a clear-cut edge.”

Miami’s definitely our team. Not my team, our team. But it’s theirs to lose it. — Donell Harris Sr.

There are some programs in the forefront, though. Harris Sr. mentions Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Texas A&M and says “(Donell Jr.) likes the Gators.” Dad adds that “Alabama is up there, Alabama is there. … He talks to Alabama more than I talk to Alabama, and you already know the buck is going to stop with me, you know? So if I’m not having any conversations I can’t take anybody serious.” And, of course, dad says “Miami’s there.” For the Canes to win out, it appears coaches will need to win the family over … and that began at Paradise Camp. “I just recently met coach (Todd) Stroud for the first time,” Harris Sr. said. “And we briefly had a few words, a conversation. Him and I, Blake Baker, the DC - that was my first conversation with anyone down at UM. So I would have loved to and would like to interact more with the guys down at UM to know what they’re trying to do. Because I’m a UM guy, and when (Donell Jr.) calls me and tells me that X, Y and Z tried to reach him - (Demarcus) Van Dyke tried to reach him and so on and so forth - my response to him is `Son, I don’t know how serious they are, they haven’t contacted your parents yet.’ “That was my first conversation with those guys, anyone at the coaching staff, at Paradise Camp - that was the first time.” An issue Miami must overcome? Harris Sr. points to UM not putting defensive linemen in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft in recent years compared to a Clemson and Alabama. “The numbers don’t lie,” dad said. “We (Miami) are just not developing kids.” Along those same lines Harris Sr. later says he’ll keep a close eye on how players progress this coming season. “The verdict is still out,” Harris Sr. said. “I like the way the ship is sailing, now it’s about producing and showing the country and the world what The New Miami is all about.” A message to fans stressed out about Harris’ decommitment and what might happen down the road: “Relax, let the kid enjoy the process and let things play out,” Harris Sr. said. “All the chips will fall where they need to be.” The bottom line? “Miami’s our team, man,” dad said. “Miami’s definitely our team. Not my team, our team. But it’s theirs to lose it. I don’t want him to sit there and say `Oh Miami, Miami, Miami’ and they don’t recruit him the way they’re supposed to. No, open it up and put pressure on everyone. So if you really want me, think I can help the system and school out, show me. It’s as simple as that.”