Dorian Gonzalez Jr. hits walk-off home run to help edge No. 15 UNC, 2-1
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After a 14-1 thrashing of No. 15 North Carolina Friday, Miami just needed two bat swings to beat the Tar Heels Saturday.
Junior second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. delivered a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory at Mark Light Field.
Gonzalez’s game-winning blast marked Miami’s seventh come-from-behind win and its second walk-off victory this season.
Jason Torres homered in the seventh inning to tie the game.
Starting pitcher Rafe Schlesinger pitched seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five. Brian Walters and Nik Robert pitched scoreless innings apiece to close out the game.
The Hurricanes (11-7, 4-1 ACC) will look to complete the sweep over the Tar Heels (16-4, 3-2 ACC) Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook