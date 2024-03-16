CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After a 14-1 thrashing of No. 15 North Carolina Friday, Miami just needed two bat swings to beat the Tar Heels Saturday.

Junior second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. delivered a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to lift the Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory at Mark Light Field.

Gonzalez’s game-winning blast marked Miami’s seventh come-from-behind win and its second walk-off victory this season.