Drama is over: Wong to return to basketball team

The drama is over.

Star hoops guard Isaiah Wong is returning to the team for next season.

Wong, who threatened to transfer when information became public that Kansas State transfer Nigel Pack got a bigger deal, announced through UM today that he's remaining with the Canes.

Wong agreed to a $100,000 NIL deal with LifeWallet on April 12 and Pack signed a $400,000 a year deal 11 days later.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard also initially entered his name into consideration for the 2022 NBA Draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, but has elected to return to Miami.

“Isaiah is truly one of the finest guards in the history of our program, as well as an excellent young man and a superb representative of our University,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said in a release today. “My coaches, players and I are all excited Isaiah has made the decision to come back to Coral Gables. The pre-draft experience was, once again, quite valuable for him and we will continue to do all we can to help him reach his goal of playing in the NBA.”

The fourth multiple-time All-ACC performer to don the orange and green, Wong averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 2021-22, while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor. He helped lead Miami to its first Elite Eight berth, as the Hurricanes finished 26-11 on the year.

Wong already ranks No. 23 all-time at Miami in scoring with 1,268 points in just three seasons. He has put up 13.3 points per game across 95 collegiate outings, tallying 20-plus points 24 times, including in 14 of the past 44 contests.

Wong's return is a huge boost to the team.

UM added another transfer, highly sought Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier (Sun Belt freshman of the year in 2020-21 and Player of the Year this past season), and also returns a key piece in starter Jordan Miller along with key backup Anthony Walker, Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar.

Plus there will be four incoming freshmen: four-star 6-11 center Faour Aire, four-star forward AJ Casey, and three-star forwards Danilo Jovanovich and Christian Watson.

The future is looking bright for the Canes.