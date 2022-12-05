One of the starting defensive linemen from Miami's 2022 defensive line has decided to take his talents to the transfer portal for the second time in his career. Sophomore Darrell Jackson announced via Twitter his intentions to enter the transfer portal Monday.

Jackson transferred from Maryland after his freshman season and is on his way to his third team in as many years. Jackson worked his way to a starting position on the defensive line.

He stepped up his production from 2021 by collecting 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks in a three-level defensive line rotation that was one of the few bright spots on the team this year.

The 6'6" 300-pound defensive tackle was set to provide Miami with the best interior tandems in the country with him and fellow sophomore Leonard Taylor. The loss of Jackson leaves Miami with just five defensive tackles on the roster for next season, including recent three-star UNC flip Joshua Horton.

Miami now has up to 11 players set to leave the football program with needs at running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and cornerback.