DT evaluated by Baker, gets offer: “I was really surprised”
Houma (La.) Terrabonne High School Class of 2021 DT Maason Smith picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer May 7 when coach Blake Baker visited his school to evaluate Smith and 2020 WR Ja'Khi Douglas...
